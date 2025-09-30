Kensington Palace issues update as Prince William honours key figure

Kensington Palace issued a major update on Prince William as he performed an important royal task at Windsor Castle.

On September 30, the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales released a series of delightful photos from the knighthood ceremony.

The first picture showcased William honouring Sir Gary Oldman, known for his roles in popular shows like Harry Potter and Slow Horses.

Notably, Sir Gary has made significant contributions to various films and TV series.

It is important to mention that the actor wanted to receive this special honour for a very long time.

In a conversation with the BBC, he said, "I don't know why. You should ask them. No nod from the royals, but there we are." He added, "Maybe it's in my future."

Moreover, the English actress Samantha Morton and footballer Rachel Daly also received the honour from the future King William.

Prince William emerged on social media after he met with his father, King Charles, at Balmoral Castle amid the growing tensions in the family.

It has been said that the father-son duo talked about Prince Harry's royal return and Prince Andrew's future in the firm amid back-to-back controversies surrounding the Yorks.