Matthew McConaughey recalls how simple inquiry led to marriage

Matthew McConaughey recalls how simple inquiry led to his marriage

Matthew McConaughey opened up about how his son Levi’s innocent question changed his life.

Matthew and wife Camila Alves, who began dating in 2006, tied the knot in 2012 after having Levi and Vida.

In a recent podcast episode of Chris Williamson's Modern Wisdom, the Interstellar star shared the surprising question four-year-old Levi asked at that time.

"My son comes to me at four years old and says, ‘Why isn’t Mama McConaughey?'" Matthew recalled. "I was like, God, did your mom put you with this? It’s a great question, but I mean, we’re not because we’re not married."

He went on to explain his son that, "When you get married, you switch your name. Okay."

Matthew shared that his son just sat and listened before saying, "'Are you scared?’ I’m four years old, dude. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I guess I am.'"

He then turned to a pastor and older men for advice.

"My pastor goes, 'Let me just ask you this, Mr. Risk Taker. What’s the bigger risk? He said, "Carrying on like you’re going, or taking the deeper dive into the sacrament covenant of marriage… a covenant between you and her and God? That will be a whole new adventure in itself.'"

The couple than got married on June 9, 2012, in a private Catholic ceremony in Austin, Texas. They later welcomed their third child Livingston in 2014.