King Charles honours special royal days after Prince William meeting

King Charles honours to special royal days after Prince William meeting

King Charles dove right into his official duties after he returned to London from his stay at Balmoral, where he held a private meeting with Prince William.

The royal family in the past week had been reeling from the shockwaves of the unearthed email of Sarah Ferguson to Jeffery Epstein also dragging Prince Andrew’s past scandals in the headlines once again.

As the monarch and his heir plans their next move, Charles seemed to put aside the drama for on key task.

The monarch made special visit to honour an important royal figure on Monday at the Garrison Chapel via The King’s Foundation.

Buckingham Palace and the foundation shared a joint update of the monarch to view the work he had commissioned and how it came to a fruition. The latest exhibition, Marie of Romania, Artist Queen, curated by the Romanian Cultural Institute, had left the King “fascinated” as it included many of the paintings never seen by the public before.

The statement by the foundation revealed, “The exhibition includes Queen Marie’s lithographs and the Transylvania Florilegium collection, commissioned by The King as Prince of Wales and created by a team of international botanical artists between 2012 and 2016.”

It continued, “The King’s Foundation delivers a range of charitable projects in Romania, reflecting His Majesty’s longstanding affection for the country and deep interest in its landscape, biodiversity and cultural heritage.”

It noted that the exhibition is free to view until October 12.