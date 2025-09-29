Sarah Ferguson could lose another title in upcoming Council meeting

Sarah Ferguson could reportedly lose another honorary title amid the ongoing scandal surrounding Jeffrey Epstein.

Over the past week, the Duchess of York has once again come under public and media scrutiny after emails she sent to the convicted sex offender resurfaced.

A spokesperson later clarified that Sarah only sent the email after Epstein had threatened to sue her.

As the controversy continues to resurface, several charities have now distanced themselves from the Duchess, and members of the public have called for her to be stripped of her remaining titles.

According to the reports, Fergie is now facing the possibility of being stripped of the honorary title of the City of York- a title that was originally granted to her and Prince Andrew as a wedding gift in 1987, one year after their marriage.

This revocation of the title could take place as November, pending a decision from the City of York Council, reported the Mirror.

Councillor Claire Douglas, Leader of City of York Council, told the Daily Mail: 'A full Council meeting of all City of York councillors next takes place in November.

'Consideration will be given in advance of that meeting to whether a motion to remove the Honorary Freedom title from the Duchess of York is tabled.'

For context, the Hononary Freedom of the City of York previously conferred on the Duke of York was removed in 2022.