Prince Andrew tests Prince William's patience

Prince William teaches Prince Andrew a lesson amid ongoing scandal

Prince William reportedly lost his cool on his uncle Prince Andrew and urged him to maintain sobriety at the beloved royal's funeral.

The future king appeared uncomfortable at standing in close proximity to his uncle the Duke of York while attending a funeral outside Westminster Cathedral.

The Prince of Wales warned Andrew against losing his composure during the Duchess of Kent’s funeral service. William asked the Duke to maintain sobriety, according to a source.

In a viral video from the Duchess of Kent’s funeral on September 16th, Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband is seen giggling before Prince William covers his mouth and appears to correct the Duke.

A source claims that Prince William told his uncle that looking so upbeat at a funeral was “not a good look.”

“William is deliberately speaking behind his hand so you can’t see what he is saying," a royal insider told the Mail.

The source added: “William was clearly aware that the cameras were on them and felt uncomfortable.”

“He [William] is pretty media savvy and would have known it might not be a good look [by Andrew] and also did not want to be seen chatting to his uncle,” he said.

William and Kate supported King Charles at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral following Queen Camilla’s withdrawal from the service due to a health issue.

The 78-year-old was recovering from acute sinusitis and needed to rest ahead of Donald Trump’s State Visit to the UK.