Prince Harry's latest comment raises eyebrows among Kate, William

Prince Harry's silence speaks in his favour, but words mostly fail to gain support or sympathy from his critics.

The Duke of Sussex's latest words about his royal welcome in the UK appears to be a news for the Prince and Princess of Wales, raising eyebrows at Kensington Palace.

"The future king and queen were pre-informed of the meeting between Harry and King Charles, but they had no idea that the Duke would be given extraordinary importance," claimed the Palace insiders.

The sources added: "Harry's latest comments about his meeting with the monarch appears to be a surprise as they believed the Duke would not be treated as working royal.

"The Duke’s latest statements about meeting the monarch came as a surprise for William and Kate as they’d assumed he would be regarded as a non royal."

A separate source claimed warned the Duke against repeating the same mistakes to derail the process as such public pronouncements only serve to make that endeavor more difficult.

Meanwhile, an insider told The Sunday Times, the palace is "saddened and perplexed" by Harry's statement.

"The reality is that senior aides have been working behind the scenes to improve what is a delicate but important private family relationship," according to the source.

On the other hand, Harry's spokesperson claimed that sources were trying to sabotage reconciliation efforts between him and the King.

Prince Harry's spokesperson, they said "Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false."

Royal commentators and historians have already urged Harry to refrain from discussing his encounters with the royal family, lest it undermine the fragile rapport he’s seeking to establish.