King Charles clears air about tensions with Princess Anne husband

King Charles and Princess Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence were seemingly at odds about the recent changes being made.

The monarch is currently being challenged by St James’s Conservation Trust, for which Sir Timothy is a trustee, for the decision he has taken about the royal residences.

The news came as a surprise since Princess Anne is one of the biggest supporters of her brother. It seemed to have placed the Princess Royal in an awkward position especially at a time when there are already too many rifts taking place.

However, Charles seemed to have cleared the air about having any issues with his brother-in-law with a fresh update.

The Buckingham Palace released a carousel of highlights from the visit at County Durham led by Prince Edward. Sir Timothy had also accompanied the royal to mark the 200th anniversary of the first public passenger train journey.

In the statement accompanied by the series of photos, it mentioned Princess Anne husband, indicating there are no tensions.

“During the visit, His Royal Highness travelled onboard a replica of Locomotion 1 alongside Sir Tim Laurence in his role as Chair of the Science Museum Group, toured museum exhibitions celebrating the rail industry and met locals involved with the railway,” it stated.

It was revealed that the that the Royal Household had lodged application to substitute gas lighting with electric alternatives at Buckingham, St James’s and Kensington Palaces.

Gas lanterns have illuminated Buckingham Palace since 1901 and Heritage campaigners believed that replacing the lamps would erase a key part of London’s history.

Pall Mall was the first street in the world to have gas lamps in 1807.

The trust had claimed that the “fake” lanterns “do not meet the historic authenticity expected by visitors and heritage professionals”.