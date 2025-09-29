Halsey dishes out new details about upcoming tour amid chemo treatment

Halsey has recently dished out new details about upcoming Back to Badlands tour in a new video.

The American singer, who uses she/they pronouns, shared major update on treating her rare T-cell disorder, which they revealed back in 2024 along with Lupus diagnosis.

“Just coming on here to give you guys a speed round of updates,” they said in a TikTok posted last week.

Halsey continued, “Just did another few sessions of chemo, had a new port placed.”

The Eastside crooner also talked about their upcoming Back to Bedlands Tour which they said, “It's going to be unbelievable and so amazing.”

“We start rehearsals very, very soon, and I’m so excited,” continued the singer, as they turn 31 today.

Halsey further said, “I’m bringing back a kind of like really fun, nostalgic little references from the very, very first Badlands tour.”

“I am playing the entire album, plus bunch of other extra fun ones,” they added.

In the comments of their TikTok video, Halsey explained how they have continued their daily life while undergoing chemotherapy.

“I also can't stand for like a week or more! You guys see me between treatments where I have energy,” remarked the songstress.

Halsey added, “The time flies by when I'm recovering so it doesn't seem like as long, but it's definitely a while.”