Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant make cosy apppearance at Broadway show

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant at Broadway

Keanu Reeves made his Broadway debut this week with a special supporter by his side.

The actor, 61, walked hand in hand with his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, at the opening performance of the revival of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot on Sunday.

He stars in the production alongside his Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure co-star, Alex Winter.

Grant, 52, opted for a timeless look in a black square-neck dress with cap sleeves, pairing it with a diamond necklace, earrings, and bracelets.

Reeves chose a more unconventional style, wearing a black suit jacket with gray pinstripe pants and boots detailed with orange laces.

The pair posed together on the red carpet, marking another public outing since going public with their relationship in 2019.

Their appearance also followed a week of speculation after rumours spread online that the couple had secretly tied the knot. Grant addressed the claims directly by sharing a photo of her kissing Reeves during their visit to artist James Turrell’s Roden Crater installation in Arizona.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, “I’m sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married.”

She went on to caution fans about misinformation, adding, “Good news is much needed these days, but it’s still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here’s a bit of real happiness!”

Reeves and Grant first confirmed their relationship at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019, and since then, they have continued to appear together at major events, supporting each other both personally and professionally.