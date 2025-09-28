Taylor Swift sets new record with 'Life of a Showgirl' ahead of release

Taylor Swift marks major milestone as expectations for her new album run wild

Taylor Swift has already started climbing on the charts even before the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The 35-year-old pop superstar announced the album on August 13, on her now-fiancé’s podcast, New Heights, and fans have been excitedly waiting since.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker shared that the pre-orders were opened the same day on all music streaming sites.

Swifties chose not to walk but run to the websites as they pre-saved and pre-ordered the album, and the Grammy winner ended up setting a new record.

Within the first 13 hours of the pre-ordering process, Swift’s upcoming album became the most pre-ordered album of the year.

The Lover songstress will release the much-awaited album next Friday, October 3, but that’s not the only exciting news.

During the album rollout, the Eras Tour performer also lifted the curtain off of her new cinematic project, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.

The movie will be released the same day as the album and will feature behind-the-scenes footage and a walkthrough of the making of Swift’s 12th studio album.