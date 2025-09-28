Selena Gomez's wedding: Benny Blanco makes first statement after marriage

Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez ties the knot in Santa Barbara, California

Selena Gomez has officially tied the knot with fiancé Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony.

On September 28, the 33-year-old singer took it to her Instagram to share the dreamy photos of her wedding with the American record producer.

The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer dropped pictures featuring her wearing a glamorous white gown by Ralp Lauren. Meanwhile, Benny wore a black and white tuxedo.

She simply mentioned her wedding date in the caption that is, “9.27.25”.

The 37-year-old music producer could not resist commenting on the post as he came forward and publicly called Selena his “wife” in the comment.

He wrote, “My wife in real life.”

Meanwhile, fans are also super happy for the couple. They can’t stop gushing over the dreamy ceremony the duo had.

Fans flooded the comment section with their reaction expressing how glad they are to witness Gomez experiencing her happy ending moment in life.

One of them wrote, “Congratulations. Growing up with you is one thing but seeing you getting your happy ending is a whole different thing and it’s the best thing ever. The prettiest bride EVER!!”

Selena and Benny went public with their relationship in 2023. The lovebirds announced their engagement last year.