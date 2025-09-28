Justin Bieber overshadows ex Selena Gomez's wedding with new stunt?

Justin Bieber makes first appearance after Selena Gomez wedding

Justin Bieber has been accused of overshadowing Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding after his latest stunts.

The same day the Calm Down singer reportedly exchanged vows with the record producer, the Sorry hitmaker shared a series of posts on his Instagram grid.

Ranging from pictures to videos, the social media updates on Saturday, September 27, captured Justin, 32, dribbling, passing and shooting skills at the basketball court.

However among the captionless posts one carousel stirred quite a buzz among Selenators (fan base name of Selena).

The three photos was set to Justin’s own song I Do from his latest album SWAG II, prompting many to speculate whether the move was a subtle message to his ex or simply ill-timed.

"All these feelings just wash away, my baby. It's not complicated. And those feelings won't fade away, away," the lyrics played over snapshots of the Grammy winner in a white basketball uniform, "I do, I mean it when I said that I do. Nobody gets to touch you, I do. You will always be the one that I choose."

One The Only Murders in the Building fan wrote, "he’s bugging , he may be over her but he sure does love to shadow her spotlight."

Another added bluntly, "Brother, nobody cares about you, we are busy with the wedding."

Meanwhile a third chimed in saying, "Hahahaha Thats right. Your are doing great job. Nobody can suspect that you are in pain."

However, the Yummy singer’s fans didn’t stay silent. One defended the singer, saying "Their fav literally getting married now and they're here camping in Justin's comments section who's been married for 7 years!!"

"Wrf is wrong with people in this comment section?? Like y’all forgot that Justin is already married and a dad? What," another noted.

Some users were simply enjoying the drama with one commenting, "Choice of song is wild," adding a lauging emoji.

For the unversed, Justin, 31, and Selena were in an on-again, off-again relationship for eight years from 2010 to 2018 before he married Hailey Baldwin Bieber later that same year. The couple now share a one-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber

Selena, on the other hand, reportedly walked down the aisle with Benny, 37, a year after announcing their engagement. The couple began dating the year prior.