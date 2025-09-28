Stassi Schroeder calls out Meghan Markle for considering her 'low reality person'

Stassi Schroeder 'disappointed' despite being one of Meghan Markle's early supporters

Stassi Schroeder seems to be a little disappointed with Meghan Markle.

The Reality TV star, who has long been superfan of the Duchess of Sussex, has become a 'toxic hater' since she did not receive a box of free PR goodies from As Ever.

Sharing her frustrations in a wild rant on her podcast called Stassi-the former Vanderpump Rules star expressed her disappointment that even her PR team had contacted Meghan's brand, she was still left without freebies, calling it the 'last straw.'

'I have literally defended her when no one else did,' Schroeder said on her podcast. 'I have filmed videos about it, I have commented on all the things. I literally had my PR reach out,' she added.

'The way she moves through social media, I think that she's stuck in 2017, and she just thinks I am a lowly reality person,' the TV star claimed.

'That's what I think, and I am furious, and this is the last straw. I am not showing her show anymore.'

Stassi continued: 'I am not going to talk about her anymore. I am going to unfollow her right now. Done.'

She also feels that Meghan's team has sent PR boxes to some podcasters who have been less than friendly to the Duchess over the years.