Selena Gomez's biggest 'stress' unveiled ahead of grand wedding

Selena Gomez seems to be worrying greatly about one major detail

Selena Gomez seems to be getting a case of wedding jitters as she gets ready to finally take the vows with fiancé, Benny Blanco.

The 33-year-old songstress and actress has been planning her big day for months, after she got engaged last December, and the process has been exciting, but stressful.

As the Only Murders in the Building star says, “I do,” surrounded by all her friends and family, an insider tells RadarOnline that she is deeply worried about something too.

"Selena is desperate for her wedding to be this huge event, but now nobody's really talking about it because they're so fixated on Taylor and Travis' engagement," the source shared, referring to her best friend, Taylor Swift’s recent engagement last month.

The insider continued, "She doesn't like feeling second best. She's happy for Taylor, but it kind of sucks that she's being relegated to B-list status – at least, that's what it feels like."

However, it seems that the Anti-Hero hitmaker is actively trying to avoid the spotlight, as she arrived in California, completely hidden under umbrellas.

Another source of stress for the Rare Beauty founder has been the leaked details ahead of her wedding.

"The whole process has been very stressful for Selena from the get-go. She was very upset that the details leaked out months in advance, and it worries her that a lot of big-name invitees may not make it because of their schedules,” shared the insider.

Although the stress would not last a very long time, as she welcomes her happy ever after this weekend.