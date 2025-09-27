Raye reveals if Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce have invited her at wedding

Raye gushes about ‘supportive’ friend Taylor Swift ahead of grand nuptials

Taylor Swift invited Raye to open for her at the Eras Tour, and the two singers have formed a friendship ever since.

The 27-year-old British songstress was asked if she had received the invite to the pop superstar, 35, and her fiancé Travis Kelce’s wedding, which is reportedly coming soon.

The Escapism hitmaker appeared at an interview on Capital FM, where the host asked her, “Will you be getting a wedding invite?” to which she replied, “Oh God…I don’t…I doubt it. I mean, I’d be honoured, with a laugh.

The host then joked if the organisers “would get people to audition to be her wedding singer,” and once again laughing, Raye said, “Oh my God, if she ever wanted me, I would clear my calendar. Of course, I would do it, obviously. It’d be the best thing ever. It would be insane.”

The chances of Raye playing at Taylor’s wedding are not so slim, since Travis recently shared on his podcast that they are both “live music kinda people.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer gushed about the Lover songstress, saying, “It’s just nice to see someone at the top of their game just being grounded and lovely. The internet is so cruel, it just made me want to, like, start a fan account & be like - shut up about her! You don’t know, she’s so nice!”