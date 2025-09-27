King Charles reaction to Sarah Ferguson 'betrayal': 'This is too much'

The most-anticipated reaction by King Charles over Sarah Ferguson's 'betrayal' of the firm was laid bare amid calls for a ban on the Duke and Duchess of York.

Fergie was warmly welcomed back by the monarch after her exile and received kindness from the King due to her cancer.

At many royal events, King Charles demonstrated his respect for his former sister-in-law despite her past actions.

But now, a royal expert, Jennie Bond, claimed that the monarch must be feeling "despair" after Sarah's shocking email to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, came to light.

As reported by The Mirror, she said that the King must be quite upset, and it would be difficult for him to handle such a controversial situation while undergoing his own cancer treatment.

Jennie said, "I think Charles will be in despair over this... I can just imagine him with his head in his hands saying to himself: 'I've done all I can, but this really is too much.'"

Moreover, the royal commentator warned the royal family to brace themselves as "more" embarrassing details about Prince Andrew and Fergie's association with Epstein come out.

"...the whole tasteless tale still threatens to contaminate the monarchy," she added.

Speaking of the future King William, who was reportedly not in favour of including the Yorks at family gatherings since the beginning, Jennie revealed that from now onwards, he will be "extremely reluctant to share even private family occasions with either of them."

It has been said that Sarah Ferguson might leave the UK as the situation keeps getting worse and turning 'humiliating' for her own daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

However, the spokesperson of Fergie said that she "deeply regrets" her move of calling Epstein her "supreme friend."

Notably, no statement has been released by the Duchess of York after a number of charities cut ties with her.