King Charles 'angers' Queen Camilla with key honour to Kate Middleton

Princess Kate's strong bond with King Charles unsettles other within the royal household

Kate Middleton has become one of King Charles' most trusted allies amid ongoing feud within the royal family.

The Princess of Wales' strong bond with the monarch may unsettle several others within the royal household as tension is already running high between Charles and his beloved people.

The 76-year-old monarch regards the Princess as the future of of the monarchy and acknowledges her ability to run the affairs amicably and efficiently.

However, the King's nod to the Princess, who's said to be at unease with Queen Camilla, could widen the fault line within the family.

A royal insider claims, "The King honours the Princess, values her composure, her sense of discretion, and her steadiness. He has even spoken of her as the daughter he never had."

But the unbreakable bond between the two senior royals could anger other close allies of the King, such as Queen Camilla.

It emerges after Princess Kate returned to the spotlight with key roles during Trump's state visit to the UK, a week after Prince Harry's face-to face meeting with the monarch in London for the first time in 19 months.

Even, William was deeply unhappy about Harry-King Charles encounter, which took place against his wishes, and relations between the brothers remain at rock bottom.

At the same time, the Waleses' relationship with Camilla has long been described as "complicated."

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen previously said Camilla once dismissed Middleton as "not worthy" for the royal family and questioned her suitability to become queen.

Another insider claimed Camilla was uneasy about the prospect of eventually handing ceremonial responsibilities to her step-daughter-in-law.

On the other hand, a royal source told Radar Online: "The reality is that Camilla never pictured Catherine as the one carrying the crown forward."

One added: "Catherine now sits at the heart of three key relationships – with William, with the King, and with the Queen. Two of those are thriving, one clearly is not. That imbalance is bound to shape the monarchy's future."

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith previously remarked: "Charles shares with William an impulse to protect Catherine. They are in this together, Kate and the King."