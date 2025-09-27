Lewis Capaldi surprises fans with unique performance

Lewis Capaldi, who is currently on UK & Ireland Arena Tour, stepped for a memorable gig in Nottingham.

The Someone You Loved singer has recently returned to the spotlight after a two-year break from touring, which came after he struggled to manage the symptoms of Tourette's syndrome during his performance at Glastonbury in 2023.

Capaldi surprised the English customers with a small show on the roof of Aldi supermarket.

He rebranded he name its name to "Cap-Aldi" with a makeshift cardboard sign. The singer said, "This is Capaldi on the roof of an Aldi. Sorry to get in the way of anyone's shopping. I was back there earlier, some excellent produce, brioche buns, carrots - the lot."

During the mini concert Capaldi sang Something In The Heavens which was released few days before this show. The gig also included a performance of his songs Survive and Someone You Loved.

Following his hiatus, the Scottish singer made his return earlier this summer with a 35-minute surprise set on the Pyramid Stage at the Somerset festival.

He has since embarked on a tour, and said it was the "most incredible, surreal feeling" when all of the shows sold out.

After his UK & Ireland Arena Tour, Capaldi will head to Australia & New Zealand from November 30 – December 17.