Prince William, Kate get King Charles support in big decision

King Charles is backing Prince William and Princess Kate's plan to raise their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, away from the hustle and bustle of London.

According to GB News, the monarch believes that prioritising his family will make William a better king. "If prioritising his family helps make him [William] a better king, it's got to be a good investment," says a source close to the royal family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have had a tough year, with Kate undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment. King Charles is said to support his son's decision to create a more stable environment for his family.

"The Prince of Wales has had a universally sh***y time of late... he lost his beloved grandmother, his brother, and has faced terrible heartache with his father and his wife," the source revealed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are planning to move into Forest Lodge, a beautiful eight-bedroom property in Windsor, later this year.

Sources close to the couple emphasise that their 2022 relocation from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage served as a trial period to assess whether the area suited their family's needs.

The move to Forest Lodge is seen as a substantial upgrade, providing more space and a more relaxed atmosphere for the Wales family.

King Charles is spending more time at Windsor Castle, in a bid to be closer to his son and grandchildren. The monarch's support for William and Kate's decision to raise their children away from London is seen as a testament to his commitment to his family.

"The whole point of having a Prince of Wales with a separate household and funding from the monarch is that they have space and autonomy to try things in a different way," a royal insider explained.