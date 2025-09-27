King Charles breaks royal tradition to make unexpected secret request

King Charles seemed to have taken an untraditional step towards making peace as new details emerge from a private meeting.

The royal family had hosted US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania last week for an ‘unprecedented’ second state visit at Windsor Castle despite major protests and backlash from Britons.

Despite the opposition, the Trumps were treated to the full pomp and circumstance of a State Visit, which appeared far grander than the previous state banquets held in the reign of Charles.

As the royal tradition dictates, the royal family is to strictly to stay out of political and state decisions. They are also not allowed to give their views and remain diplomatic as to not sway public opinion.

Although, that did not stop Charles to intervene as he held talks with Trump during the visit which led to some ‘very important’ changes in policy, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top adviser.

“I’d like to mention that it was a great visit of President Trump to the United Kingdom, and I know the position of His Majesty, the position of Prime Minister Starmer and the people whom President Trump met... it was very important,” he said.

The new remarks come after Trump changed his previous position and claimed that Ukraine could take back all of its territory won by Russians in their invasion.

Following the meetings at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trump wrote that after the “economic trouble” in Russia, “Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form”.

During the Banquet speech, Charles stated, “In two world wars, we fought together to defeat the forces of tyranny. Today, as tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine, to deter aggression and secure peace.”