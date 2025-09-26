Tate McRae drops new song amid breakup with the Kid LAROI

Tate McRae has released her first new song since her breakup with The Kid LAROI, and the lyrics seem to be addressing the split.

The 22-year-old singer, currently in the midst of her sold-out Miss Possessive Tour, dropped the new track Tit for Tat.

The song's title is defined by the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as "an equivalent given in return (as for an injury) : retaliation in kind."

In the chorus, Tate sings, "Thought I might love you again, I'll see how I feel / Now that you're acting like that, boy, I never will / Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal / Right now, I'm not even about you."

These lyrics appear to reflect Tate's feelings about the breakup and her newfound independence.

The release of Tit for Tat comes just three weeks after The Kid LAROI dropped his own breakup song, which many fans believed was about Tate.

The timing of the song's release has sparked speculation that Tate's new track is a response to her ex's song.

The singer has been making waves in the music industry with her unique sound and style. Her Miss Possessive Tour has been selling out shows, and fans are eager to see what's next from the young singer.

Here are the complete lyrics:

[Intro]

Thought I might love you again, I'll see how I feel

Now that you're acting like that, boy, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I'm not even about you

[Chorus]

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you're acting like that, boy, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I'm not even about you

[Verse 1]

The day I met you, boy, I thought it was a blessing

In the heat of it, I always took your side

It's a shame you out here tryna make it messy

Wow, you're messy, damn

We were good, I thought we made it through the ending

I was hearing shit I never thought you'd say

Could have picked it up exactly where we left it

Took our future off your plate

[Pre-Chorus]

Let's go song for song, let's go back to back

Let's go tit for tat, boy, you asked for that

That's the best you got, where's the good one at?

I was never ever as far as away as you thought

[Chorus]

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you're acting like that, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I'm not even about you

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you're acting like that, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I'm not even about you

[Verse 2]

I was nothing but respectful, and you know that

Why you changing up the narrative to write?

No, I can't do this, you're making me do this

If you want to fight

[Pre-Chorus]

Let's go song for song, let's go back to back

Fix your fucking self, kiss my ass for that

That's the best you got, where's the good one at?

Should've known you'd be the type to change

[Chorus]

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you're acting like that, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I'm not even about you

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you're acting like that, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I'm not even about you

[Bridge]

That looks like it really hurts

That bruise on your ego

I know that it makes it worse

It had to be me though

[Chorus]

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you're acting like that, I never will

Last night she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you're acting like that, I never will

Last night she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I'm partying without you

[Outro]

Thought I might love you again

Now that you're acting like that (I'm partying without you)

Last night, she answered my call

I'm partying without you