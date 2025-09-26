Prince Harry, Meghan receive good news after King Charles, William meeting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be on cloud nine as they received delightful news about a huge honour following King Charles and Prince William's key meeting at Balmoral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to receive a prestigious award for their efforts in mental health advocacy.

According to People Magazine, the Montecito couple will accept Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the nonprofit's World Mental Health Day Gala on October 9 in New York City.

Harry and Meghan are quite vocal about creating a safe online space for everyone, especially for young people, who are suffering from mental health issues due to hate and negativity on the internet.

The couple introduced The Parents' Network, aiming to support families who are impacted by social media harm to their loved ones.

In April 2025, the Archewell Foundation unveiled the Lost Screen Memorial in New York City, featuring an art installation honouring the lives of children lost to online harm.

The Sussexes were present at the sombre event, and they extended love and support to the grieving families.

Earlier, in a statement, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents said, "Working with families and young people to prioritise safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives."

They added, "As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honoured to support them."

It is worth noting that the new announcement about the award Harry and Meghan are set to receive was made after King Charles sat down with his eldest son, William, for important talks amid a growing crisis in the royal family.