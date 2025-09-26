Miley Cyrus makes unexpected confession about life choices

Miley Cyrus revealed she was choosing a different pace in life, saying she wanted to focus on fewer but more meaningful choices.

The 32 year old pop star told Vogue that she only wanted to commit to projects she truly cared about, explaining, “I love this saying: just because something is ending doesn’t mean that it’s not completed.”

Miley also made it clear she did not view endings as failures. “When you complete a test, you celebrate. When you complete something, you celebrate.

And sometimes when we say goodbye to people, places, or things, we kind of look at it with this sense of it’s over. It’s a failure, it’s a waste. I never look at things like that.”

The Flowers hitmaker added that she always been confident in her approach to life. “I was born with, even if it’s delusional, a real steadfast sense of confidence that I have no idea where it comes from.

I just might not even know what I’m talking about, but I’ll say it with my full chest and mean every syllable of it,” the Wrecking Ball singer said.

Earlier this month, she also admitted she was not afraid of stepping away from the entertainment world.

Miley, who rose to fame as a child on Hannah Montana, explained to Pamela Anderson that she been committed to the industry since she was 11. Reflecting on her journey,