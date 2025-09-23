Angelina Jolie speaks out for her country rights 

For Angelina Jolie, it’s becoming difficult to recognise her country.
The Oscar winner has expressed concern about the current state of free speech in the United States. At a film festival in Spain, Jolie was asked what she fears as an artist and an American, and she responded by highlighting the importance of unity and personal freedoms.
"I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognize my country," Jolie said, according to The Guardian. "I’ve always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life."
She emphasised that her worldview is centered around equality, unity, and internationalism, and that anything that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms is "very dangerous."
The Magnificent star also stressed the importance of being mindful of the words we choose, particularly in today's complex and challenging times. "These are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually," she said. "These are very, very heavy times we are living in together."
The actress’ remarks come at a time when the debate over free speech is becoming increasingly heated in the US. Her comments serve as a call for unity and a reminder of the importance of protecting personal freedoms.
