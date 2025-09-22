King Charles grants prestigious new royal title as he returns to duties

His Majesty was greeted with a Royal Salute as he arrived in Barrow-in-Furness

King Charles III has returned to his royal duties for a very special occasion.

On Monday, September 22, His Majesty stepped out in Cumbria’s port town of Barrow-in-Furness to honour the town’s pivotal role in Britain’s naval defense. The main purpose of the visit was to officially grant the Cumbrian port its prestigious new title: The Royal Port of Barrow.

According to the BBC, Crowds of well-wishers, including excited schoolchildren, gathered to cheer as the 76-year-old monarch arrived at BAE Systems’ shipyard — the home of the UK’s nuclear-powered submarine program.

The Agamemnon Ship’s Company greeted him with a Royal Salute before Charles read the Commissioning Warrant, formally recognising the submarine HMS Agamemnon’s entry into operational service.

“This is a historic day for the Port of Barrow and for the people of Barrow, as we celebrate the port's royal status,” said His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria Alexander Scott.

Barrow’s Mayor, Fred Chatfield, added, “I never ever thought I’d be mayor, let alone in my year to meet the King and on such an auspicious occasion.”

The festivities included music from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, free family activities, and a moment for the King to meet shipbuilders, Royal Navy staff, and their families.