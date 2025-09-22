Prince Harry makes generous offer to William as future UK trips on cards

Prince Harry made a generous offer to his estranged brother, Prince William, on his latest visit to the UK.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex recently made a series of appearances for meaningful causes during his four-day tour of the UK.

The highlight of his trip was a private meeting with King Charles at Clarence House.

As Harry made it to the headlines, critics of the former working royal accused him of "overshadowing" the Prince of Wales, who at the time was also performing several royal duties.

However, an insider told the Daily Mail, "Harry's visit to the UK was not about trying to show up or compete with his brother – in fact, the opposite."

Harry wanted to send a reminder to William that he can help his brother during challenging times despite being a non-working royal.

The source shared, "It was to remind William that Harry can be there to take some of the load off, given some of the criticism William has received for carrying out a lower number of engagements than his father."

Notably, the Duke of Sussex could help in causes which are being supported by the royal siblings, like the "Diana Award and conservation."

The report further shared, "More than anything, though, he wants to see his father more. He wants to make him proud and be there to support him through his treatment."

These comments came after sources revealed that Prince Harry will be making more UK trips in the future as his focus shifts to his father, King Charles, especially during the monarch's cancer battle.