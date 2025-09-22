Millie Bobby Brown marks one year of marriage with ‘sweet’ gesture

Millie Bobby Brown reflects on her first year of marriage

Millie Bobby Brown is reflecting on her first year of marriage to the love of her life in a heartwarming update.

The Stranger Things star, who tied the knot with husband Jake Bongiovi on May 27, 2024, in a private ceremony, took to Instagram to commemorate another trip round the sun as they marked their first anniversary together.

Posting a photo from their wedding day, where they flashed smiles at each other, Brown wrote in the caption, “1 year married. I love being your wife.”

The couple embraced in the post as they celebrated the milestone.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they rushed to the comments section to share their heartfelt responses.

One fan commented, “Happy one year, Millie and Jake, I love you so much.”

Another chimed in, adding, "Happy One-Year Anniversary to the best couple.”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “Most beautiful couple ever! I wish I looked so good.”

For the. unversed, the power couple was first linked back in June 2021. With their shared interests in politics and child-rearing, the two have navigated a united path together.