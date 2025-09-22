Jana Kramer reveals ‘confident’ reason behind buying G Wagon

Jana Kramer on buying and celebrating G Wagon purchase

Jana Kramer is celebrating a big purchase, and says her confidence to finally do it came from her family, and fans' encouragement.

The 41-year-old One Tree Hill alum recently bought herself a new G Wagon, something she admitted she had long wanted but always hesitated to splurge on.

“It was great, and you know, I felt so silly to share it, but we had talked about it on [my Whine Down] podcast,” Kramer told Us Weekly at the iHeart Radio Music Festival on September 20.

“I feel so silly showing a picture, like, I’m the least flashy person. I buy [from] Amazon. I mean, I have very [few] designer stuff. So, for me, it felt a little weird [to share].”

Kramer explained that the encouragement from her husband, Allan Russell, gave her the final push.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t have gotten it [if] it wasn’t for Allan,” she said. “I always saw it [and] I’d always be, like, ‘I really want that car, but I’m paying child support, I’m doing this, and I can’t do that.’”

Kramer, who shares daughter Jolie, 9, and son Jace, 6, with ex-husband Mike Caussin, was previously ordered to pay child support following their 2021 divorce.

She and Russell welcomed their first child together, Roman, in 2024 before tying the knot later that year.

According to Kramer, Russell encouraged her to see the purchase as a well-deserved reward.

“[Allan] goes, ‘Babe, stop, like you deserve it. You work your butt off like you just, you know, you should get it,’” she recalled.

“There’s a message in there. It can be a G Wagon, it could be a watch, it could be a pair of shoes [or] it could be whatever. People work hard, they deserve to buy themselves things.”

But it was her daughter Jolie’s reaction that sealed the deal.

“I was, like, ‘Mommy’s really contemplating if I should do this or not,’” Kramer said.

“And she’s, like, ‘Mommy, you should do it. You work so hard.’ Then, I picked her up [in the new car in] the carpool lane, and she screamed, like, ‘Mommy, you did it.’ That moment alone was the best.”

For Kramer, the car is more than just a luxury, it’s a reminder of how far she’s come.

“I feel like I do [need to explain] because I grew up not affording groceries and having lights turned off and being negative in the bank account,” she shared.

“I’ve worked really hard, and I enjoy it, and I love it so much.”