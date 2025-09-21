Prince Harry gives shocking reminder to King Charles: 'Will speak out'

Prince Harry gave a shocking reminder to his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, despite meeting at Clarence House.

Notably, the father-son duo sat down privately at a royal house in London during the Duke of Sussex's four-day UK trip.

However, soon after taking a major step towards reconciliation, Harry gave an interview to the Guardian, stating that he had not aired any dirty laundry in his bombshell memoir Spare.

He also said that his "conscience is clear", but the truth should come out before reconciliation.

Harry said, "I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear."

He added, It is not about revenge, it is about accountability...you cannot have reconciliation before you have truth."

Now, Hello! magazine's royal editor, Emily Nash, warned the royals about more possible interviews by Harry in the future.

On A Right Royal Podcast, she said, "It is a reminder that he doesn't have any sort of compunction now to keep things to himself. He will speak out and he will share his opinions in a way that he couldn't before."