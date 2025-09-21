Prince Harry, Meghan dismiss marital woes report: 'Healthy and happy'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a glimpse into their "healthy" relationship amid the growing rumours about differences and marital woes.

On September 20, the Montecito couple made their first joint appearance after the Duke of Sussex's reunion with his father, King Charles, at Clarence House.

The two stepped out in California in order to extend support at Kevin Costner's charity One805LIVE! Concert.

Holding hands in hands and making heartfelt gestures towards each other, Harry and Meghan dismissed rumours about problems in their marriage.

Fans took to social media and showered praises on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's PDA moments.

One fan wrote, "Very happy for them. They look happy, healthy and unbothered."

"They look amazing!!!! California suits them just fine," another fan thinks.

Harry and Meghan's well-wisher noted, "Love them both and their choice to live their lives like everyone else is living theirs..."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's public outing came after the Daily Mail claimed that Harry "wants to educate the children here in the UK."

However, he "is still some negotiation for Harry to have with Meghan. The King, however, is delighted."