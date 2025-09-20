Prince Harry 'angers' Meghan Markle for beloved royal

Meghan Markle views Harry's alleged bond with Princess Kate as a 'danger'

Prince Harry is reportedly in trouble with his wife Meghan Markle after details of a private meeting with beloved in the UK royal surfaced.

The Duke of Sussex has allegedly angered the Duchess of Sussex and risked further strain in his marriage with his unexpected move.

Meghan Markle views Harry's alleged bond with Princess Kate as a 'danger' and has reportedly issued an ultimatum to him.

The former Suits star demands him to cut ties with Kate 'forever' amid tensions following his reunion with King Charles and a secret visit to Kensington Palace to offer his condolence to the family of the Duchess of Kent.

William's youngest brother has grown increasingly isolated from his family since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US with Meghan and their two children.

While his relationship with his older brother Prince William remains fractured, some royal aides believe Harry has long missed the warmth of his connection with his sister-in-law Princess Kate.

"Meghan hasn't sugar-coated her demand – she wants Kate gone from the equation entirely," source close to the Sussexes told RadarOnline.

However, The Duke has not received any formal message from the future queen, but royal historians and commentators believe Kate also wants make amends with Harry for the sake of the royal brothers reunion.

"It's really weighing on him because she was the one family member who always kept some channel of contact alive," according to an insider.

It might be difficult for the Duchess to let Harry return to the royal life she fought to escape.