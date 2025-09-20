Disney faces furious boycott storm as celebrities demand change

Disney was caught in a growing boycott as fans and celebrities cancelled Disney Plus and Hulu subscriptions in protest.

The controversy began after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live show after host’s remarks about the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Many viewers claimed that the company was silencing criticism of former President Donald Trump, sparking worldwide anger.

The reaction quickly spread online with hashtags like #CancelDisney and #CancelHulu trended as people posted screenshots of their cancellations.

A large number of subscribers said they would not return even if Disney lowered its prices, showing the depth of the frustration.

Celebrities added fuel to the movement, as Tatiana Maslany urged her Instagram followers to cancel Disney services as well.

Whereas, Misha Collins confirmed on X that he ended his subscription and Wil Wheaton encouraged a national cancellation day, while Noah Centineo shared proof of his own cancellation on Instagram.

However, the decision to pull Kimmel’s show came after Nexstar Media refused to air it on ABC affiliates.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr also criticised the remarks, which placed Disney under more damage. But instead of the calming situation, the suspension sparked stronger criticism from free speech advocates, political commentators and entertainment fans.

Moreover, industry experts warned that continuing cancellations could damage its streaming revenue.

The company attempted to win back customers with discounts, but subscribers showed little interest.

Observers said that Disney’s reputation was now at stake, and many were waiting to see if the company would change its stance or bring Kimmel back.