'EastEnders' star Shane Richie takes break to join Christmas Pantomime

EastEnders star Shane Richie has landed a leading and promising role, worlds away from Albert Square.
The Red Water actor, 61, who is known for his brilliant portrayal of Alfie Moon, will be leading the cast of Theatre Royal Plymouth's Christmas pantomime Whittington this Christmas.
The Shore Ditch actor will be joined by musical theatre stars Anne Smith and Emily Beth Harrington, with show date running from December 12 until January 10.
His absence will be covered by the cast's scheduled Christmas break.
A source told the Sun: 'Shane will be taking a short break from the soap but it won't affect Alfie's time onscreen.'
This news comes after Shane's co-star, Balvinder Sopal revealed she had already sustained an injury after just two days of Strictly rehearsals, admitting the show is the hardest she has ever worked on.
The actress, known for role as Suki Panesar, rushed to the show's medical team after suffering a thigh injury during training.
The star took to her Instagram to share the incident and provide a health update. She told fans: 'So it's the second day of training and I am at physio. Something happened popped and I am here to find out what exactly.'
Reassuring her fans she continued: 'I am fine, everything is ok, I can still walk, I can still move.'
Sabrina Carpenter confirms another career first after Coachella headlining and 'SNL' hosting debuts update
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift want to have an 'intimate and meaningful celebration'
Travis Barker daughter Alabama Barker announces break from social media after heartbreak
Blink-182, Weezer and Green Day to headline three-day music festival
Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz’s were first noticed together in August spending time in Rome
Carrie Underwood honours Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James with an emotional tribute after tragic death