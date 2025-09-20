'EastEnders' star Shane Richie takes break to join Christmas Pantomime

The 'Shore Ditch' actor will be joined by musical theatre stars Anne Smith and Emily Beth Harrington

EastEnders star Shane Richie has landed a leading and promising role, worlds away from Albert Square.

The Red Water actor, 61, who is known for his brilliant portrayal of Alfie Moon, will be leading the cast of Theatre Royal Plymouth's Christmas pantomime Whittington this Christmas.

The Shore Ditch actor will be joined by musical theatre stars Anne Smith and Emily Beth Harrington, with show date running from December 12 until January 10.

His absence will be covered by the cast's scheduled Christmas break.

A source told the Sun: 'Shane will be taking a short break from the soap but it won't affect Alfie's time onscreen.'

