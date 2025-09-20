King Charles true feelings revealed after Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ comments

Prince Harry marked a major milestone in his relationship with cancer-stricken father, King Charles, after 19 months of estrangement.

The Duke of Sussex’s latest UK trip had garnered much praise from fans and critics alike, especially for keeping his focus on his charities and engagements, rather than making comments about the royal family.

Many experts were amazed that Harry’s trip went without a hitch and there were no comments made about his private meeting with the King at Clarence House.

Until his interview with The Guardian, immediately after the UK trip, in which he doubled down on his decision to write his bombshell memoir Spare – one of the main reasons why Harry was cut off by the royals.

Many experts started to believe that Harry spilled cold water on all that progress towards a reconciliation, however, a best mate of the Duke seems to think otherwise.

Alex Rayner, who is in regular contact with Harry, shared that the King’s bond with his younger son is stronger than what many would give it credit for.

In conversation with Royal Diary Editor, Richard Eden, Alex said, “A rift between father and son is never that big.”

He noted, “A father’s love for his son is pretty indestructible.”

Prince Harry on writing memoir ‘Spare’

“I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative,” he told The Guardian about his book. “The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected.”

He added, “I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”