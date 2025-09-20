Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage hit with shocking setback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans are worried about the couple's future after a shocking revelation about their marriage resurfaced.

In a recent report by The Mirror, the Duchess of Sussex's estranged and half sister, Samantha, once again made eyebrow-raising comments that made it to the internet.

During her appearance at an old 7NEWS Australia interview, Samantha claimed that Meghan "would still be a waitress if it wasn't for dad."

Speaking of Harry and Meghan's romance, she said, "They're unhealthy for each other. This is a toxic relationship."

However, earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her growing and flourishing relationship with her husband, Harry.

In a conversation with Drew Barrymore on a TV show, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet said, "Life is full of surprises. I did not expect to meet H and for this to be our love story."

She dubbed Harry the "funniest, sweetest, most charming man."

Moreover, Meghan added, "I mean, he's all the things that you're describing, and he's an amazing father. So I count my blessings because I have him. Also, I have a partner who is so supportive of me."