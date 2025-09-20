Prince Harry’s pal shares positive update about Prince William reunion

Prince Harry would finally get the opportunity to break the icy relations with his estranged brother Prince William, and it will happen sooner than expected.

The Duke of Sussex made massive progress after reuniting with his father King Charles after 19 months during a delightful tea at Clarence House during UK visit. Meanwhile, Harry did not communicate with his brother nor his sister-in-law Kate Middleton as they had other diary engagements.

Experts suggested that the rift is still strong between the King’s two sons with William holding onto his grudge tightly. When it seemed that there was no hope for the siblings to reunite, a close friend of Harry had some positive news to offer.

The Duke is in regular contact with his friend, Alex Rayner, who went to the North Pole with Harry on a charity trek in 2012, according to Diary editor Richard Eden.

The friend believes that William and Harry will be embracing one another in ‘not-so-distant’ future.

One of Prince Harry’s best friends tells me that he will soon be reunited with Prince William. And the pair will embrace each other again.

“As soon as the opportunity presents itself, we’ll see a wonderful embrace between the two brothers. Absolutely,” Alex shared.

Harry and William have reportedly not spoken to each other since the funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. They also did not interact during the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes in Norfolk in August last year. Despite that, Alex appeared optimistic.

When asked if reunion could happen in the next few month, he said that he “would hope so”.

“Certainly, if not by the end of the year, then next. They’ll hug in the not-too-distant future,” he added.