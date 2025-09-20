Prince William, Princess Kate showcase 'power dynamic' with emotional move

Prince William and Kate Middleton sent a powerful message to the world in their latest appearance at a headline-making royal event.

For the unversed, King Charles and the senior members of the royal family recently hosted a lavish state banquet for US President Donald Trump.

For the grand ceremony, the Prince and Princess of Wales dressed up in beautiful attire. However, the highlight of their preparations was a BTS photo in which the royal couple was seen holding hands.

Speaking of William and Catherine's growing bond and public display of affection, celebrity psychologist Dr Arthur Cassidy claimed that they were showcasing their "power dynamic."

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, he said, "As Prince William and the Princess prepared to enter the State Banquet last night, they were both fully aware of their global presence as the future King and Queen."

He added, "Both displayed one of the most powerful messages to the world that they are deeply in love, and this power dynamic is seen in the downward hand grasp."

Their hand gesture at the State Banquet conveyed a message of "emotional stability, maturity and secure emotional connectivity for all the future years together."