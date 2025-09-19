Raye makes big move with 2026 world tour and bold new track

Raye, one of the UK’s fastest rising pop and R&B stars, has thrilled fans with a huge announcement.

The three time Grammy nominee confirmed a 2026 world tour along with the release of her new single Where Is My Husband.

Her upcoming run, titled This Tour May Contain New Music, was set to feature 40 headline shows across Europe, the UK, the US and Canada.

The tour would begin on January 22 in Poland and finish on May 12 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Escapism hitmaker planned to make stops in major European cities such as Berlin, Bologna, Oslo, Cologne, Zurich, Barcelona and Paris.

However, she also scheduled six UK shows during February and March, with two big nights at London’s O2 Arena.

In late March, the singer would begin the North American leg with shows in Sacramento, Vancouver, Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Dallas and San Francisco.

She also confirmed that her younger sisters, Absolutely and Amma, would join her on tour as well as supporting acts.

Moreover, the pair previously performed with her at All Points East.

Alongside the tour news, the Prada singer dropped her single Where Is My Husband, and the track blended funk, brass and R&B while reflecting on love and the search for the right partner.

With this global tour and new release, Raye continued to prove herself as one of the most exciting voices in music today.