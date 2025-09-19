Taylor Swift announces 'new single' before 'The Life of a Showgirl' is out

Taylor Swift unveils shocking track as the lead single for new album

Taylor Swift just announced the lead single from her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, and it’s not the title track!

The 35-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Friday, September 19, and announced The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, but that was not the only good news.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker also drew the curtain from her single, The Fate of Ophelia, and announced its music video.

Following the announcement of her return to cinema on October 3-5, the 14-time-Grammy winner wrote, “You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand-new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl.”

The news took the Swiftie fandom by a storm as fans had been theorising about the title track, The Life of a Showgirl feat. Sabrina Carpenter, to be the single from the album.

Swift’s announcement left fans in a pleasant surprise ahead of the album release on October 3.