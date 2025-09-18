James Middleton makes emotional statement on Prince William, Kate Middleton

Princess Kate's younger brother James Middleton has released an emotional statement about the Prince and Princess of Wales.

James admitted William and Kate made him proud to be British during their appearance at the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday as part of the US President Donald Trump’s three-day visit to the UK.

The comments come after the royal couple shared a picture on social media of themselves smiling together at Frogmore House ahead of the State Banquet.

William and Kate captioned the picture: “Ready for the State Banquet” alongside a Union Jack and an American flag emoji.

James Middleton shared his support in the comments on the photo on Instagram.

He wrote: “Proud to be” next to a Union Jack emoji.

The banquet held in St George’s Hall was filled with over 160 guests and is one of the grandest events in the royal calendar.

Kate looked stunning in a a full-length couture gown by British designer Phillipa Lepley which featured hand-embroidered gold Chantilly lace evening coat over a silk crepe gown at the historic event.

The future king is committed to supporting British craftsmanship and creativity. To elevate her look, she wore earrings that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother also donned the royal Family Order of King Charles III, the Royal Family Order of Elizabeth II, the Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, and the GCVO Star and Sash.

On the other hand, future king William wore white tie with a Windsor tailcoat.