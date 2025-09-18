Bella Hadid shares 'vulnerable and unfiltered' update amid health battle

Bella Hadid breaks silence with concerning health update

Bella Hadid keeps it real on social media, giving fans a glimpse from the non-glamourous parts of life along with the glamourous.

The 28-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 17, and shared a carousel of pictures featuring her recent health struggles.

Bella was seen getting an IV in a hospital bed in one of the pictures, while others showed her looking weak and in pain.

“I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys,” she wrote in the caption.

One of the slides featured a game of cards, and a pizza, as well as Bella sitting curled up in an elevator with a cup of coffee.

The Orabella founder’s sister, Gigi Hadid, sent her best wishes in the comments, writing, “I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!.” Meanwhile her mom Yolanda Hadid, wrote, “Lyme warrior.”

Although Bella has previously been open with her struggles with Lyme disease, she did not mention why she was at the hospital this time.

Worried fans also sent her love and strength in the comments, with one writing, “Wishing you love and healing!.”

Another wrote, “Stay strong you will get past this Queen!!!!”