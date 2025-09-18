Queen Camilla awkwardly clashes with Melania Trump for state banquet

The King and Queen pose with the Trumps at Windsor Castle

Melania Trump and Queen Camilla created a striking visual moment at Windsor Castle.

At the white-tie state banquet on Wednesday evening, the Queen and the First Lady of the United States posed alongside their husbands, King Charles and Donald Trump, in the official portrait released on the royal family’s Instagram account.

And their clashing colour choices were impossible to ignore.

Melania, 54, stepped out in a sunflower-yellow Carolina Herrera crepe gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a wide lilac silk belt, finished with matching Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Beside her, Queen Camilla wore a striking royal blue silk marocain embroidered gown by Fiona Clare. Keeping with tradition, the Queen added the late Queen Mother’s sapphire and diamond tiara, which perfectly matched her bold dress.

But though the women undoubtedly looked beautiful individually, the colours — royal blue and sunflower yellow — sit opposite each other on the colour wheel, creating a contrast that can be quite jarring in the otherwise formal portrait.

The banquet, hosted by the King and Queen, was part of Donald and Melania Trump’s second state visit.

Earlier in the day, the Trumps joined the King, Queen, Prince William, and Princess Kate for a carriage procession, lunch, and a wreath-laying at Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb before returning to Windsor Castle for the evening’s glittering festivities.