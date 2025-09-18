Donald Trump’s arm pat on King Charles becomes Windsor’s best highlight

Trump and King Charles share light moment under the flypast

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, joined King Charles and Queen Camilla today to witness a striking military flypast, a highlight of the former U.S. president’s extraordinary second state visit to Britain.

While the original programme faced last-minute changes due to blustery winds and low cloud cover over London, the skies still offered a thrilling display.

The much-anticipated F-35 fighter jets were grounded, but the iconic Red Arrows soared through the grey backdrop, painting bold streaks across the sky and earning rapturous applause.

Despite the weather’s interference, the moment captured the pomp and pageantry synonymous with a state visit, underscoring the significance of Trump’s return to the UK stage.

Windsor skies roar as F-35s unite for transatlantic show of strength

Two F-35Bs from the RAF’s 207 Squadron at Marham and two F-35As from the US Air Force’s 493rd Fighter Squadron at Lakenheath roared overhead, symbolising the strength of transatlantic military ties.

Cheers rang out from the crowds gathered outside the castle walls as the Red Arrows streaked red, white, and blue smoke above the historic residence.

A handful of onlookers shouted “U.S.A.”, adding to the moment’s electric atmosphere.

As the aircraft disappeared into the clouds, Trump reached across and gave the King a light pat on the arm, smiling broadly as they exchanged words.

The royal couple and the Trumps applauded together, all four gazing skyward before turning to meet military personnel seated nearby.

While Charles and Trump spoke with servicemen to their left, Camilla and Melania engaged warmly with those on the opposite side, rounding off a display steeped in symbolism and camaraderie.