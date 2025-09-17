King Charles, Queen Camilla show Trump royal protocol, elegance at State Banquet

King Charles and Queen Camilla conducted final inspection ahead of a state banquet with Donald Trump at Windsor Castle.

The Monarch and his wife were thrilled to host the US President and First Lady Melania Trump at the royal residence.

The royal family has shared a new stunning video showcasing the royal couple's preparations to welcome the Americans at a banquet in St George's Hall.

The palace wrote along with the video: "The King and Queen inspect the banquet table in St George’s Hall ahead of this evening’s State Banquet. The culmination of work across the Royal Household, every detail needs to be perfect for a visiting Head of State."

On Monday, King Charles III's office excited the US president with latest royal kitchen video, featuring hundreds of meals.

The Palace wrote: "For the Royal Kitchens, a State Visit provides an opportunity to showcase the very best of British produce – harvested from the Royal Estates themselves wherever possible!"

It added: "Watch how the Royal chefs prepare hundreds of meals to be served during a State Visit…"

The statement continued: "Keep an eye on @TheRoyalFamily for more behind-scenes preparations or head to The Royal Family on YouTube for the full film."

It is to mention here that the tour is unusual as US presidents serving a second term are not typically offered a state visit. Instead, they are invited for tea or lunch with the monarch, as was the case for George W Bush and Barack Obama.