What happened in Prince William, Kate Middleton's secret meeting with Trump?

Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly held an unannounced private meeting with their royal guests Donald and Melania Trump at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, September 17.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who were the first to welcome the Americans at Windsor, stole the spotlight with their key roles during the US President's official state visit.

The future king and queen had a secret meeting with Trump and Melania after lunch.

The Palace has not officially released the details of the meeting, which was warm and friendly.

A royal insider suggested: "Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, could have been among the topics discussed during the meeting."

They added: "Trump probably wouldn't be able to spare himself from making a comment about the Sussexes, even if it wasn't the main point of the meeting."

Princess Kate and William were the first royals to greet Trump, 79, and first lady, 55, as their helicopter landed on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

As they shook hands, Trump praised Kate by saying she looked "so beautiful," before telling William that he was looking forward to meeting with him: "We have lots to catch up with, and there’s been lots of changes."

The royal couple's office shared the update on their meeting with Trumps on the Prince and princess of Wales's official Instagram.



Sharing photos of the Waleses with Trump and Melania, the Palace wrote in the caption: "Joining Their Majesties to welcome President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Windsor today."



