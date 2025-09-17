Priyanka Chopra takes trip down memory lane on Nick Jonas’ birthday

Priyanka Chopra took a heartfelt trip down memory lane to celebrate husband Nick Jonas' birthday.

On Tuesday, September 16, the Citadel star marked Nick’s 33rd birthday with a photo dump on Instagram, capturing cherished moments from the couple’s years together.

"As we celebrate you today my love, I’m reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th’s I’ve been so lucky to spend with you over the years [red heart emoji]," the Bollywood diva captioned the celebratory social media post. "So grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you everyday."

The post featured a series of intimate and sweet snapshots of the couple from over the years, who now shares a three-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The cover photo showed the lovebirds at a restaurant, with Chopra gently holding Nick’s face in both hands.

Another candid moment captured their adorable daughter trying to squeeze in between her parents for a snuggle.

The rest of the slides included a mix of selfies and unseen snapshots from their nearly decade-long relationship.

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018, in a lavish ceremony after a whirlwind six-month engagement.

Their romance began in 2016 when they connected via Instagram DMs, met in person in 2017, and went public with their relationship in May 2018.

The couple has been open about their love and admiration for one another, sharing special moments on social media and supporting each other in both their personal and professional lives.