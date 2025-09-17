Princess Eugenie shares emotional message after Andrew, Sarah join royals

Princess Eugenie made her first emotional statement after her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, joined the royal family at a sombre event.

For the unversed, the funeral of Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, took place on September 16 at Westminster Cathedral.

King Charles, Prince William, Princess Kate and other senior royals took part in the service. Notably, Queen Camilla was pulled out of the ceremony at the last minute due to acute sinusitis.

But, two faces which grabbed the attention at the funeral were the Duke and Duchess of York.

Following the royal's sad appearance, Eugenie took to her official Instagram page and paid a heartfelt tribute to the late royal.

She reshared a post made by King Charles' office in honour of the 92-year-old royal, writing, "Remembering The Duchess of Kent."

The Duchess of Kent, who is buried in the private Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor, entered the royal family after she tied the knot with the Duke of Kent, the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 1961.

The couple has three children and ten grandchildren.

Katharine performed a series of meaningful engagements as a working royal. However, after stepping down as an active working member of the firm in 2002, she shifted her focus to her private and charitable work in the music sector.