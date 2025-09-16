Kate Middleton, Prince William hold King Charles tight as Queen Camilla fails at funeral

Princess Kate and Prince William at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral

The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen entering the cathedral, joining Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, and a host of other senior royals gathered to honour the Duchess’s life and legacy.

They stood by King Charles at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral today, stepping into a prominent role after Queen Camilla was forced to withdraw at the last minute.

Kate completed her black funeral attire with a pearl choker, featuring a central diamond clasp that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth.

She has previously worn the iconic piece to pay respects at the funerals of Queen Elizabeth in 2022 and Prince Philip in 2021.

The Duke of Kent, preparing to bid farewell to his wife of 64 years, cut a solemn figure as he arrived at Westminster Cathedral following last night’s private family vigil.

Duke of Kent steps out with walking stick

Just hours before the service, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen would not be in attendance as she continues to recover from acute sinusitis.

In the carefully worded statement, the Palace expressed the Queen’s regret at missing the service, noting that her “thoughts and prayers remain with the Duke of Kent and the entire family” on this solemn occasion.

The Queen is resting ahead of a demanding week that will see her host former U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during their State Visit to the UK.

The Duke of Kent was informed of Camilla’s absence and has graciously sent his best wishes for her swift recovery.