Prince Harry reunion with Kate, William: ‘all hope is not lost’ despite tensions

Prince William has indicated that he has no plans to reunite with his estranged brother Prince Harry, even if his father King Charles has given in.

However, even though tensions are running high between the Wales and the Sussexes, all hope is not lost over a reconciliation between Prince Harry and his brother, also including his beloved sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

When Harry visited UK last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales were occupied with diary engagements that Kensington Palace had announced just a day before the Duke of Sussex landed.

William and Kate need “significant time” to heal as they “are deeply hurt by the public disclosures, memoir revelations and interviews and criticisms of their roles, which they perceive as breaches of trust”, a source told Us Weekly.

“There has also been no direct communication between aides like there has been with Charles,” the source continued. “William and Kate haven’t initiated or responded to outreach from Harry at all. They do need more time.”

Prince Harry met with his cancer-stricken father last week for less than an hour at Clarence House over tea. The meeting served as an optimistic sign since the Duke appeared in high-spirits following it.

Whether a meeting would take place between Harry and William one day, the insider shared that there is “hope” that the upcoming holiday could reunite them.

There is still “emotional distance between the three of them” especially with the lingering resentments of past conflicts”. The insider noted that it left William “guarded and needing more time to process before a face-to-face with Harry”.

However, the Waleses will weigh how things have worked out for the King and if they can trust him again. The source maintained that it is still too soon to tell.