Justin Bieber set to headline Coachella 2026 for first time ever

Coachella 2026 lineup: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Anyma as headliners

Justin Bieber, who gave his last major performances during the Justice Tour in 2022, is set to mark his comeback on a way bigger platform.

The Baby singer kicked off his world tour in February 2022 in support of his album Justice, which was hit with a setback. He had to cancel the remaining dates after September 2022 performance in Rio de Janerio due to health issues from Ramsey Hunt Syndrome.

Now after three years since the incident, Bieber announced that he will be headlining the 2026 Coachella for the first time ever from April 11 and 18.

The Stay singer shared the Coachella line up on his X account.

In addition to Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Anyma will also be headlining the show for the very first time.

Carpenter will perform on April 10 and 17, Karol G will close out on each weekend on 12 and 19. Meanwhile, Anyma is set to present his Æden project, marking his first time headlining Coachella.

The festival will take place in Indio, California, over two weekends: April 10–12 and April 17–19, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19.